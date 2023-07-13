Live
Paramita Schools receives International award
Highlights
Karimnagar: Paramita Schools has been presented with International Award for Best School in Innovation and Skill Development by Cambridge University and NISA for imparting skills at the school level.
The award ceremony was held in Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge on the concluding day of the weeklong School Leadership Training Programme from 2 to 9 July.
The award was presented to Dr E Prasad Rao and Rashmitha Prasad of Paramita for carrying out project- based learning over the years. The award was given away by Cambridge Professors Dr Guy Doza, Dr Fernandez and NISA president Dr Kulbhushan Sharma.
