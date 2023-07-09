Live
Ponguleti: Modi is the boss
Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world’s most popular leader, BJP National Co-Incharge to Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said, speaking to The Hans India on the sidelines of Modi’s public meeting here on Saturday.
“Ever since Modi became the Prime Minister, he has emerged as the most popular leader across the world, besides enhancing the image of the country at the global level,” Reddy said. US President Joe Biden asks for Modi’s autograph, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls him ‘The Boss’, Reddy said.
He said that Modi’s popularity seems to be soaring with each passing year due to his hard work to take the country to new heights. Reddy who took the dais along with top dignitaries was seen chatting to Modi for a minute or so.