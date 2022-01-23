Rurban will change the face of Parvathagiri: Errabelli

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the officials to speed up the developmental works taken up under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission in Parvathagiri cluster of Warangal district. In a review meeting along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh at Parvathagiri on Saturday, the Minister examined the progress of 191 works taken up with an outlay of Rs 30 crore. He said that 57 works have been completed and another 65 are in progress. He directed the officials to ground the other works.

"If there was any difficulty in carrying the works, the officials need to inform me," Errabelli told them, instructing them to complete all the works within the timeframe. He directed the officials to ensure the quality in the works. He said that the Rurban scheme will change the face of Parvathagiri. The Minister said that the government had sanctioned Rs 49.62 crore for the construction of roads in Wardhannapet constituency.

In another development, the Minister said that the State government was well prepared to handle the threat posed by the Coronavirus new variant Omicron. Speaking to several citizens tested positive for Covid-19 in his Palakurthy constituency over telephone on Saturday, the Minister told them not to panic as the new variant will not cause any harm to them. However, he advised them not to be complacent in availing proper treatment from the State-run hospitals. He also assured them of extending all possible help to them if they face any difficulty in availing healthcare.

Errabelli appealed to the people to make use of ongoing fever survey in the constituency. He advised the people affected with the virus to get the medical kit free of cost.

The minister said that he had deployed two persons – one in Hanumakonda and another one in Hyderabad - to help the Covid-19 patients. He advised the people not to neglect the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine or booster doses.