Supply urea on time, Collector tells RFCL

Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that urea should be produced on time and supplied to the farmers without any trouble.

He visited the fertilizer factory RFCL in Ramagundam on Tuesday and enquired about the fertilizer manufacturing process.

After inspecting the control room and fertilizer wagons of the RSL factory, the Collector made several suggestions to the officials regarding the production of urea.

In the waked of rainy season, the requirement of urea will be high and steps should be taken to ensure that the plant is fully productive and fertilizers are provided to the farmers on time, Khan said.

The Collector instructed the officials to take care not to face any problems in urea production and to solve small and minor problems from time to time and achieve the production as per the targets in time.

RFCL Chief General Manager Sudhir Kumar Jha, General Manager (O&M) Uday Rajahamsa, Godavarikhani ACP Srinivas Rao, plant officials and others accompanied the Collector during the visit.