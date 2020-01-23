Telangana Govt keen on branding of Medaram jatara: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Mulugu/Hyderabad: The State government has been doing its best to popularise the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said.

Reviewing the preparations for jatara at Sankshema Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, she said that efforts are on to provide utmost comfort to devotees turning to the four-day jatara, which is scheduled begin on February 5.

"Despite the financial crunch in the State due to economic slowdown, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the arrangements at Medaram. The administration is making full use of these funds to provide hassle free darshan to the devotees," Rathod said.

The government is keen to branding of the Medaram jatara, which is said to be the Asia's largest tribal fair, the Minister said. She said that the government is sending special invites that reflect Adivasi culture to noted personalities and tribal leaders across the nation. The Minister directed officials to review the progress of arrangements at Medaram every day so that complete all the pending works. She stressed the need for deputing officials who have previous experience of supervising the jatara to Medaram.

She directed the officials to make available cloth bags at Medaram to discourage the use of plastic bags. She instructed the officials to go tough on those who continue to use plastic bags.

"The Sammakka Saralamma jatara is entwined with natural habitats of forests and we need to protect the sanctity of the place by using eco-friendly materials," Rathod said. The minister told the officials to propagandise the jatara all over Telangana.

Meanwhile, the pre-jatara rush continues to increase at Medaram. The devotee turnout on last Sunday had crossed 10 lakh, according to local sources.