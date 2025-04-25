Terrorism must be crushed, demand people

Karimnagar: Different sections of society strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack that left 29 people killed and many were injured in Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, known as the mini Switzerland of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this context, protests are being held across the united Karimnagar district. Kaveti Koushik, a social activist, told the Hans India that India’s latest 5-point action plan is not just a diplomatic move — it’s a direct strike where it hurts. The decision to turn off the Indus Water Treaty is a strategic masterstroke. For too long, Pakistan enjoyed the benefits while exporting terror.

That free flow ends now and the suffering they’ll face is what they truly deserve.

The Prime Minister’s speech echoed the sentiment of the nation. No empty words, just signals of calculated, decisive action. We’ve seen what this government is capable of. Retaliation isn’t promised it is delivered. Terrorists and their sponsors will be finished off.

Inugurthi Kalidas, a junior warrant officer in the Air Force, said he felt what it meant to bleed. We are still seeing the demons alive in the form of these terrorists. The unfortunate thing is that we have more internal enemies. No matter how many such incidents happen, the worst leaders who say I love Pakistan are still in politics around us. I appeal to PM Modi not to take this bloodshed in Pahalgam so lightly. I think he should give a befitting reply with the surgical strike. If necessary, I want him to use the services of ex-servicemen like us, he said.

Pabbala Soujanya, wife of Anil, who died while working as a helicopter technician in the Army, said this isn’t just an attack, it’s a reminder that even the purest human emotions, love, joy, trust, aren’t safe in a world still poisoned by hatred and violence. When a honeymoon turns into a headline, it should break every heart in this nation. Our true strength lies not in how loudly we strike back, but in how deeply we protect the idea of peace.

Let the tribute to this couple be more than a news cycle. Let it be a turning point—where we choose unity over division, security over fear, and love over vengeance. In their memory, let’s build a country where no one fears a journey, no couple questions a destination, and no heart has to mourn what was meant to be a beginning, she said. Social activist Sipelli Veera Madhav said that terrorists and terrorism have no caste, religion, or humanity and appealed to end the terrorism through surgical strikes and give them a befitting reply.

He said that the terrorist attack was not an attack on Hindus or Muslims, but an attack on the entire Indian nation. In fact, he said, no matter what religion people belong to, it is not their religion that motivates them to commit terrorism, but rather the fanatical ideology that drives them. Because, he said, there are great souls, great people, and good people in every religion.