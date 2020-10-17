Warangal: Amid Covid, Bathukamma starts on a sedate note

Warangal: Bathukamma,Telangana's integral part of the cultural ethos and vibrancy is back but on a sedate note on Friday. Thanks to Covid-19 pandemic that turned the world upside down with everyone struggling to survive.

The appeal from the district administration is loud and clear not to mess with the Covid-19 and invite trouble by congregating for the floral festival. The denizens were told to confine to their homes and celebrate Bathukamma. Usually, the women clad in traditional dresses visit temples nearby and play Bathukamma. The heavy downpour in the evening almost spoiled the festivity; however, the majority of women were seen playing Engili Poola Bathukamma within their localities instead of going to temples.

The first day was celebrated with 'naivedyam' prepared with sesame seeds with rice flour.



The second day is known as Atkula Bathukamma is celebrated with bland boiled lentils, jaggery and flattened parboiled rice.

Third Day: Muddapappu Bathukamma - softened boiled lentils (Muddapappu), milk and jaggery. Fourth Day: Nanabiyyam Bathukamma - wet rice, milk, and jaggery. Fifth Day: Atla Bathukamma - pan cakes made from wheat (uppidi pindi atlu). Sixth day: Aligina Bathukamma – There will be no offerings. Seventh Day: Vepakayala Bathukamma – Rice flour shaped into fruits. Eighth Day: Venna muddala Bathukamma - sesame, butter or ghee and jaggery mixed offerings. The floral fiesta ends with the Saddula Bathukamma also known as Durgashtami. The day offers a fiesta to food lovers with five varieties - curd rice, tamarind rice, lemon rice, coconut rice and sesame rice.