Warangal: BJP bays for TRS blood

Warangal: Senior BJP leader Endela Lakshminarayana, who interacted with the party cadres, told them to expose the TRS government's failures. Speaking at the Warangal Rural district executive body meeting here on Monday, he dwelt at length about strengthening the party base in the Rural district.

On the occasion, the party leaders felicitated Gujja Satyanarayana and Kacham Guru Prasad, who were elected for the State body executive. Thakkallapally Sridevi, who has been appointed as the State spokesperson of Mahila Morcha, was also felicitated.

Warangal Rural district president Kondeti Sridhar, district in-charge Katta Sudhakar Reddy, former district president Edla Ashok Reddy, national council member Mekala Rajeveeru, Parkal constituency in-charge P Vijaychander Reddy, district general secretaries RP Jayantilal, K Jithender Reddy, district vice-president Gurijala Sriram Reddy, Mutyala Srinivas, Prathap, Wardhannapet in-charge M Keshava Reddy and Parkal convener M Prasad were among others present.