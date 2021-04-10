Warangal City gears up for KTR's visit

Warangal: The government has so far spent Rs 1,000 crore to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all the households in the city under the Mission Bhagiratha, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works in the city on Friday.

The Ministers said that all the households in the city would get drinking water daily from Ugadi. So far, nearly 95,000 water tap connections have been given in the city, Errabelli said. He told the officials to ensure water tap connections to all the households in slums.

Satyavathi directed the officials to speed up the ongoing developmental works such as internal roads, drains, parks etc. Stating that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao was scheduled to visit Warangal on April 12, the Ministers told the officials to make arrangements for the inauguration of double bedroom houses, and distribution of land pattas to the poor. KTR is also to lay foundation stones for the construction of night shelters and Vaikuntadhamam. They also discussed the route map for KTR's visit in the city.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, legislators Thatikonda Rajaiah, K Srihari, Aroori Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy, former mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy were among others present.