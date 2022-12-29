Warangal: CP AV Ranganath releases Hans calendar

  • Menu
Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath released the 2023 calendar brought out by The Hans India in Warangal on Thursday.

Warangal: Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath released the 2023 calendar brought out by The Hans India in Warangal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner greeted The Hans India management and staff for maintaining high standards in journalism. He wished The Hans India and its readers a wonderful New Year.

The Hans India, Special Correspondent Adepu Mahender, Deputy General Manager T Mallikarjun Rao, Advertisement wing Assistant General Manager V Venkateshwar Rao, Ad executive M Raghu and Assistant Circulation Officer Raj Kumar were among others present.

