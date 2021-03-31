Warangal: Disinfectant machine ready for public use

Warangal: The administrative office of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) now has a safe disinfection and sanitisation machine to fight Covid-19 contamination. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Indra Water Purification Company has donated the Vajra Kavach machine, promoted by Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH), an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), to the GWMC.

Inaugurating the machine here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that it was made using safe disinfection and sanitisation technology. Moreover, it's cost-effective and efficient.

She said that people visiting the administrative office should utilise the machine by placing their masks, jackets, wallets, gadgets, medical equipment, face shields, goggles, lab coats etc. in the machine. The machine takes three minutes to sterilise them.

The disinfection system consists of a multistage process by incorporating electrostatic discharge that generates ozone, and the powerful sterilizing effects of UVC light spectrum to inactivate the viruses, bacteria, and other microbial strains, it's learnt. The Commissioner said that they would hire staff for maintenance of the machine. The machine is of immense help in sterilising jackets, PPE kits and gloves etc used by the sanitation staff, she added.

A spokesperson of Indra said that they are ready to set up machines in crowded areas and offices in the city and will provide more machines if they are contacted.

GWMC Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar, ASCII representatives Raja Mohan, Avinash, Indra Company founders Abhijit, Engineer Shiva Bhaskar were among others present.