Warangal: Haritha hotels going into private hands surprises all

Warangal: With no tourism policy in place and lack of farsightedness, the Government, it seems lost its way in harnessing the vast tourism potential in the region, especially in erstwhile Warangal district that has innumerable historic and heritage structures of Kakatiya-era.

As a result, the entire infrastructure that was in place at several laidback destinations and temples that belong to the Telangana Tourism is being shifted into the hands of private parties.

The news is that the government agency - Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) - has already leased out quite a few State-run Haritha Hotels and restaurants and is in the process of alienating the others.

This comes at a time when the wind is in favour of spurring tourism activity in the region since the Ramappa temple is now on the list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. The heritage tag is likely to trigger an exodus of tourists especially from abroad.

The footfall of the tourists is also expected to grow leaps and bounds in the picturesque locations like Laknavaram lake, Bogatha waterfalls, Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, and top pilgrimage centres like Sammakka Saralamma at Medaram, Mallur and Gattamma, due to their proximity to Ramappa temple.

Speaking to The Hans India, TSTDC official Ramesh Naik said that Haritha Hotels at Gattamma temple, Tadvai, Bogatha waterfalls, Mallur temple and Medaram have already been leased out to Ahmedabad-based Lallooji & Sons, an event managing service provider. These apart, restaurants at Ramappa temple and Laknavaram lake were also leased out to private players.

Although officials were not willing to divulge the details, it's learnt that these properties were leased out at a throwaway price. It may be noted here that the government had spent crores of rupees to establish these hotels and restaurants in a bid to promote tourism in the region.

Moreover, it's learnt that the bids inviting private players were called in a hush-hush manner during the corona virus pandemic to keep the move under the wraps.

"The authorities may claim that they were incurring losses with these hotels, but the perception should be serving people better. Tourism is a long-term proposition that requires support before they become money spinners," Thirunahari Seshu, Faculty in Economics, Kakatiya University, says.

Historian Aravind Arya Pakide says, "The move undermines the very concept of tourism promotion. Privatisation of Haritha Hotels and restaurants is to hit the local economy drastically. It will also affect local employment.

The tourists will have to bear the brunt of rising tariffs – hotels and food - fixed by the private players." If the infrastructure is in its dispensation, the government could run guided tours from Hyderabad or elsewhere, he said.