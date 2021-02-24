Warangal: Just a job, nothing more, nothing less

Warangal: The jobs situation in Telangana may not reflect a crisis, but it is a matter of serious concern. The youngest State has a lot to gain if the expanding working-age

population was provided with employment, but the state of affairs in the region awfully short of expectations.

Telangana movement lived on the aspirations of 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment). While the State government claims it had provided 1.31 lakh jobs, the Opposition says the figures were nowhere near to reality.

In the run up to the March 14 polling to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, The Hans India spoke to graduates across the erstwhile Warangal district to elicit their views on the election and the candidates aspiring for the seat.

"The age is running out but there seems to be no hope. The recruitment taken up by the TRS government was not exactly on the lines of youth's expectations," Kadipikonda Srinivas Reddy, MBA, an unemployed from Hanamkonda, said. Apparently, his wife, Srilatha, who also did MBA, said, "We all hoped for a flood of employment after the formation of Telangana, but the government has been least bothered about the unemployed youth. It's time for the unemployed to select a candidate, who can stand and speak for us."

"Although the State government had recently promised to release notifications to fill the vacant posts, it appears a remote possibility. I never noticed the incumbent TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is seeking reelection, speaking for the unemployed youth," Guduru Mamatha, who did masters in Social Work, and a resident of Battinivaripally village in Kamalapur constituency, said, stating that she would vote for a candidate, who has concern towards

the youth.

Dr K Sai Sharan, a contract lecturer of Hanamkonda, said that though a large number of teaching and non-teaching posts lying vacant in Kakatiya University, other junior and degree colleges, the government is yet to make a move to fill them. It's a huge blow for the academic standards,

he said.

"The youth is in desperate pursuit of jobs. The time has come for the unemployed youth to teach a lesson to the government in the upcoming Graduate Constituency election," Telangana Lecturers Forum Working President Thirunahari Seshu said.