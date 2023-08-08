Warangal: Rare surgery performed

Warangal: The doctors of the Srinivasa Kidney Centre performed a critical surgery on a woman and removed a three-and-a-half-kilo tumour from her stomach successfully, according to noted Urologist Dr Ramprasad Reddy. He said that the patient, Korutla Swaroopa, of Julywada in Hanumakonda approached them after failing to find a solution even from the corporate hospitals.

“It was a difficult surgery as the tumour was surrounded by the right kidney, liver and intestines. The three-hour surgery was done on July 31 and the patient has been discharged today (Monday),” Dr Ramprasad Reddy said. The hospital charged just Rs 70,000 even though the surgery costs Rs 3 lakh in other hospitals, he added. Dr Upender, Dr Akash and Dr Samrat who assisted in the surgery were present.