'Warangal set for development': Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao

Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that Warangal city is all set to witness a huge development. He along with Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender laid foundation stone for several developmental works worth around Rs 78 lakh in Division 23 here on Friday.

Developmental works worth around Rs 400 crore were in progress in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, he said. The GWMC is getting Rs 7.34 crore every month from the State Government under Pattana Pragathi. In addition to this, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had assured Rs 230 crore for the city development, Prakash Rao said. The government also released Rs 25 crore, which KTR had promised during his inspection of flood-affected areas in the city, he added. "The civic body will ensure drinking water supply to 2.55 lakh households in the city by Ugadi, and a trial run in this regard will be conducted soon," the Mayor said.

Narender said that a plan is underway to develop 25 junctions in his constituency.

"Several developmental works with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore have been completed in the Divisions spread across East constituency. This apart, as of now works worth around Rs 200 crore were in progress, Narender said.