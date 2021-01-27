Warangal: Speed up Bhadrakali bund works

Warangal: It's time to speed up Bhadrakali Lake Foreshore Development Project, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said. He inspected the Bhadrakali Bund D-zone and E-zone works and pond cleaning works here on Wednesday.

The officials need to expedite the pace of ongoing works on Rs 6-crore under-construction D-Zone, which includes components - front promenade, front entrance, walking track, lighting etc. by employing more workforce and machinery, he said.

The Principal Secretary, who inspected the cleaning work of 0.2 sq km of Bhadrakali pond taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 crore, suggested the contracting agency the measure for effective results.

Arvind Kumar also directed the officials to complete the smart city components on a war footing measure. He had a word of praise for the Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy with regard to the progress of works.

Later chairing the Smart City Board meeting, he reviewed the progress of Smart City works and Neo-Metro Rail. He told officials to speed up the landscaping of the Ursugutta Pond foreshore, undertaken with an outlay of Rs 14.50 crore.

He also reviewed the work on the 4 km cycle track from Fatima Nagar to Subedari, central lighting, roof cooling and STP plants in 25 government schools.

The Principal Secretary also discussed at length about the Rs 1,002 Crore Metro Neo Rail project. On the occasion, the officials explained about the 15-kilometer Neo Rail project through a PowerPoint presentation. It included resources, population, transportation needs of the people in the future etc.

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, GWMC In-charge SE Vidyasagar, Smart City consultant Voleti Anand, KUD Project Officer Ajith Reddy and EE Bheem Rao were among

others present.