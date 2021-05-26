Warangal: Traders force farmers to make distress sale of red chillis

Warangal: Taking advantage of the lockdown, traders at Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard forcing the chilli farmersto sell their produce at a nominal price. Thousands of farmers who made a beeline at the market to sell their crop for the last two days were clueless with the traders offering them anywhere around Rs 6,000 per quintal.

The price was around Rs 15,000 per quintal until the shutdown of the market due to lockdown. With the demand growing from the farmers, the authorities reopened the market on Monday. But much to the disappointment of the farmers, the traders offered them a heartbreaking price.

On the other hand, the market yard officials who determines the price allegedly aloof citing Covid-19. As a result, the traders and middlemen have a free run in the market determining the chill price at their will and wish. The traders were aware of the fact that they could make hay since farmers had no holding capacity. It may be mentioned here that all the cold storage units in the region have already displayed 'no space' boards.

Speaking to The Hans India, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) Warangal Rural District convener Peddarapu Ramesh said, "The managements of cold storage units say that their facilities were full.

Where do the traders store the produce when there was no demand for chilli. This is where authorities need to focus." He said that the present price is not even enough for the farmer to pay for the labourers.