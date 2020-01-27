Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

21-year-old woman died while taking selfie on railway bridge in West Bengal

21-year-old woman died while taking selfie on railway bridge in West Bengal
Highlights

In a freak incident, a 21-year-old woman died when she was hit by a train while taking a selfie at Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday.

Jalpaiguri: In a freak incident, a 21-year-old woman died when she was hit by a train while taking a selfie at Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday.

The tragedy happened when the students of a coaching center in Mainaguri went for a picnic on the bank of Ghis river in the Oodlabari area, where two girls climbed onto a rail bridge on the river and were busy clicking selfies when a passenger train coming from Siliguri hit one of them.

With the impact of the collision, the woman fell off from the bridge into the river and died on the spot. The other one also jumped from the bridge into a river to save herself from getting hit by the train, where she sustained severe injuries.

The injured was immediately rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and hospital. On the incident, Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and investigating further.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
BJP will not win in Delhi Assembly polls: Sachin Pilot27 Jan 2020 9:53 AM GMT

BJP will not win in Delhi Assembly polls: Sachin Pilot

Government to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid document
Government to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn...
China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises
China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises
Assembly Session: It
Assembly Session: It's a good decision to repeal Legislative...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors27 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT

Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors

Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door
Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door
Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup
Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup
Sharwanand
Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' First Look Is Out
Disco Raja first weekend box office report
Disco Raja first weekend box office report


Top