21-year-old woman died while taking selfie on railway bridge in West Bengal

Jalpaiguri: In a freak incident, a 21-year-old woman died when she was hit by a train while taking a selfie at Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday.

The tragedy happened when the students of a coaching center in Mainaguri went for a picnic on the bank of Ghis river in the Oodlabari area, where two girls climbed onto a rail bridge on the river and were busy clicking selfies when a passenger train coming from Siliguri hit one of them.

With the impact of the collision, the woman fell off from the bridge into the river and died on the spot. The other one also jumped from the bridge into a river to save herself from getting hit by the train, where she sustained severe injuries.

The injured was immediately rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and hospital. On the incident, Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and investigating further.