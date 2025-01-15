Gwalior Tragedy: Father Shoots Daughter in Front of Police, Panchayat

A shocking crime unfolded in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a 20-year-old woman, Tanu Gurjar, was tragically shot dead by her father, Mahesh Gurjar, just days before her arranged wedding. This panchayat daughter shooting case exemplifies the horrifying reality of honor crimes in India.

The father kills daughter in front of cops. An incident occurred when Tanu, who had publicly opposed the marriage, posted a video on social media expressing her desire to marry someone else. This shocking crime before the wedding sent shockwaves across the nation.

In the video, Tanu accused her family of forcing her into the marriage and named the man she wished to marry, Bhikam "Vicky" Mawai. Police intervention, including a panchayat meeting, failed to prevent the tragedy. Despite Tanu requesting to be taken to a women's shelter, her father insisted on speaking with her alone.

This wedding tragedy daughter shot incident highlights the urgent need to address crime against women in India 2025. The daughter shot by father news has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for stricter laws to protect women from such violence.