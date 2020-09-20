Hyderabad: Two held for selling illegal mephentermine injections

Hyderabad: The task force of South Zone on Saturday, along with Chaderghat police apprehended two persons for selling mephentermine sulphate injections illegally which are used to grow body muscles. The accused were identified as, Md Shah Fahad and Abdul Owais.



According to task force police, it is known that they received a tip-off about the two persons who were illegally selling the injections. Upon receiving the information, the cops raided the residence of the accused and seized 150 Mephentermine sulphate injections, all worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

S Raghavendra, Inspector of the task force said, "The accused Fahad earlier worked as medical representative and had gained knowledge in the drugs. While working in the field he knew that the said injection was used by bodybuilders for growing their muscles. So, he colluded with Owais and they hatched a conspiracy to sell the injection to the interested parties directly without obtaining any license."

The accused were then handed over to Chaderghat PS for further booking of cases. Moreover, it is also suggested that any individual should not procure or use such injections as they can cause side effects. Apart from it, the over dosage of Mephentermine sulphate injection causes side effects like, Cerebral Haemorrhage, Hypertension, increases blood pressure, Insomnia, drowsiness and anxiety etc…, said the Inspector.