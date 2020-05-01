SI sexually harass woman home guard in Aligarh

In an incident, a woman home guard has approached the higher officials over sexually harassments by Sub-Inspector (SI) at Aligarh in UP.

Going into the details, a woman home guard working at Iglas police station in Aligarh district has lodged a complaint against SI with SSP alleging misbehaviour with her. In the complaint, she said that while she was on duty at a bank on April 24th and SI came to the area and behaved inappropriately with her.

Later he asked her to come with him, and when she refused, he tried to take her forcibly. On hearing her screaming, the locals rushed to her help, and with this, SI threatened her and left from the spot. On receiving the complaint, the police higher officials took the matter seriously and initiated the investigation.