Vizag man died under suspicious condition in Singapore, funeral pics shared to wife over WhatsApp

In a tragic incident, a Vizag man, who went to Singapore to work as a welder died under suspicious condition two days ago. The deceased identified as V Surya Rao (35), a native of Vommavaram village in S.Rayavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the flights got cancelled over global lockdown as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus. In this situation, the deceased family members couldn't even attend the funeral. This news has left family members and Vommavaram villagers into a deep shock.

Surya Rao has gone to Singapore four months ago and joined as a welder in a company. On Sunday, the family members received a phone from the company representative that Surya Rao died while he was on duty. However, the reason for death was not disclosed.

As there was no other way to get Surya Rao's body to his native place, his friends, other staff, and Telugu Association members has conducted his funeral in Singapore on Monday. The funeral service video and pictures were shared with Surya Rao's wife Shravani through WhatsApp. Surya Rao survived with wife, son (4 years), and daughter (3 years).