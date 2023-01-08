1 dead, 16 wounded in Mexico City Metro crash

Mexico City: At least one person died and 16 others were injured in a crash of Mexico City Metro trains, local authorities said.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter on Saturday that the wounded had been taken to local hospitals and three of the four people trapped in train cars had been rescued.

The crash occurred on Saturday morning on Metro Line Three between La Raza and Potrero stations.

Mexico City Attorney General's Office said on Twitter that it had launched an investigation into the cause of the crash and victim care teams had been sent to the spot, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Mexico City Metro is the most used means of transportation in the country.