10 missing after two boats sink in Philippines

At least 10 people went missing after two motorboats sank off the coast of Romblon province in the central Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday.
Manila: At least 10 people went missing after two motorboats sank off the coast of Romblon province in the central Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday.
Coast Guard Lieutenant Junior Grade John Laurence Banzuela, station commander of PCG in Aklan province, told Xinhua news agency by phone that the two boats departed Boracay island, a world-famous beach resort in Malay town in Aklan province, at around 4 a.m. Monday.
He said the boats were heading west to their hometown in Caluya, an island town in Antique province, when powerful waves sank the boats off San Jose, an island town in Romblon.
Banzuela said one of the boats carried 14 people while the other carried six. He said 10 people have so far been rescued.
Banzuela said the boats' passengers, all residents of Caluya town, spent the weekend on Boracay island.
"The search and rescue operations continue to find the missing persons," Banzuela added.