2025's Most Hated Billionaires: Who Made the Top 10 List?

A Slot.Day analysis ranks the ten most disliked billionaires of 2025 using Google search trends, Reddit sentiment, and public disapproval data.

Donald Trump leads the list with the highest hate score of 100. He has the most negative news mentions (379.9K), the highest fraud-related search volume (143K), a Reddit hate score of 9.5, and a 40 per cent public disapproval rate. Elon Musk ranks second with a score of 92. His name appears in 113K controversy-related searches. His Reddit hate score is 9.4 and public disapproval is 36 per cent.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is third with a score of 64 and the highest public disapproval rating at 55 per cent.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani takes fourth place with a score of 56. His public disapproval is 51 per cent, and Reddit hate score is 7.1.

Mark Zuckerberg ranks fifth, also with a score of 56. He has a Reddit hate score of 9.1 and a disapproval rating of 40 per cent. Jeff Bezos is sixth with a score of 47, followed by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at seventh with a score of 46.

Vince McMahon ranks eighth with a score of 43, driven by a Reddit score of 8.6 and disapproval rating of 23 per cent. Bill Gates takes the ninth spot with a hate score of 41, based on 11,770 negative mentions, a 27 per cent disapproval rating, and a Reddit score of 7. George Soros rounds out the top 10 with a score of 36, a 26 per cent disapproval rate, and Reddit score of 5.9.

Tech leaders occupy four of the top five spots. Political and media-related figures see the highest combined sentiment scores. Slot.Day says the rankings reflect growing public concern over the influence of billionaires on politics, media, and labor conditions.