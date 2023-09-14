40 killed in South Darfur airstrikes

At least 40 civilians were killed in Nyala, the capital city of southwestern Sudan's South Darfur State, in airstrikes that targeted a market and civilian neighbourhoods, according to witnesses and medical sources.

"Warplanes launched intensive strikes targeting residential areas, including the Al-Sad Al-Ali, Al-Riyadh, and Texas neighbourhoods" on Wednesday, a witness told Xinhua news agency.

"An air strike also targeted the popular Al-Malaja market in Nyala," the witness added.

The Al-Wohda health centre in Nyala received "a large number" of trauma patients, some of whom were already dead when rushed there while some others died after arrival, a medical officer told Xinhua.

He said the number of fatalities could further increase.

Also on Wednesday, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) issued a statement accusing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of targetting civilians in air raids in the state capital.

The RSF further said that the search is still continuing for bodies under the rubble.

A comment could not be obtained yet from the office of the SAF spokesman.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to the Health Ministry.