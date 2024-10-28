  • Menu
40 terrorists killed in Mali, says army

40 terrorists killed in Mali, says army
As many as 40 terrorists were killed in two military operations last week in Mali.

Bamako: As many as 40 terrorists were killed in two military operations last week in Mali.

The first operation took place on October 24 in Ounguel, in the region of Segou, where "an enemy base was destroyed, around 30 terrorists were neutralised, and weapons, ammunition and 24 motorcycles were seized," the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The second operation, carried out on October 25, "resulted in the elimination of around ten terrorists and the recovery of various equipment, including pickup trucks and motorcycles," Xinhua news agency reported.

Mali has been grappling with a complex crisis since 2012, marked by separatist and jihadist insurgencies, along with intercommunal violence, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

