444 arrested for violating curfew in Myanmar

Yangon: At least 444 people were arrested in Myanmar in a week for violating the curfew imposed in some regions and states in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, police said on Sunday. Legal action was taken against them under the Penal Code for violating curfew, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the period, a total of 205 people who didn't wear face masks in public were also arrested across the country under the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases Law. The national-level Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Covid-19 issued a night-time curfew in some regions and states including Yangon region to contain the spread of Covid-19.



At present, some townships in Yangon region are under the stay-at-home order as those townships have recently seen a surge in the number of confirmed cases. Myanmar has reported 5,263 coronavirus cases with 81 deaths as of Sunday morning.

