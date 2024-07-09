At Kremlin, PM Modi tells Putin that peace is necessary for future generations

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India, having always stood on the side of peace, is ready to assist Russia in any possible way to establish peace in the region.

"Yesterday, at your residence, we had a wonderful opportunity to spend four or five hours. We discussed all the issues in a homely atmosphere, and I am very glad that on the topic of Ukraine, we exchanged opinions in an open manner, respected each other's opinions, and talked calmly," said PM Modi while making his opening remarks during the bilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Сегодня в Кремле состоялись продуктивные переговоры с Президентом Путиным. В ходе переговоров обсуждались пути диверсификации индийско-российского сотрудничества в таких сферах, как торговля, безопасность, сельское хозяйство, технологии и инновации. Мы придаем большое значение… pic.twitter.com/bIilFC2R0e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024

While highlighting India-Russia friendship, his personal camaraderie with the Russian leader, his several visits to Russia and 22 summits between the two countries over the past 25 years, he said that the whole world is currently watching with great interest his ongoing visit to Moscow.

"As your friend, I always tell you that peace is necessary for the bright future of our future generations. That is why we believe that war is not a solution. There can be no solution through war. Bombs, missiles and rifles cannot ensure peace, that is why we emphasise dialogue, and dialogue is necessary," PM Modi remarked.

He added that, during his informal talks with Putin at the latter's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo on Monday, some "very interesting ideas and completely new views" have emerged.

"I am very glad that yesterday we had such an informal conversation, and you expressed your opinion very openly, without any colouring... Let's take war, any conflict or terrorist acts: any person who believes in humanity feels pain when people die, and especially when innocent children die. When we feel such pain, the heart simply explodes, and I had the opportunity to talk about these issues with you yesterday," Prime Minister Modi mentioned.

PM Modi reiterated New Delhi's stance that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives and that escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest.

"Yesterday we also agreed to establish peace as soon as possible and we are ready to assist in any way in this regard. I have heard your position, your positive views and thoughts. And I can assure you that India has always been on the side of peace. When I listened to you, I felt optimistic and hopes for the future arose. So I want to thank you for that," he said.