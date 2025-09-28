B'desh: 4 more fatalities due to dengue raise this year's death toll to 192

Four more deaths have been reported in Bangladesh due to dengue till Sunday, increasing the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 192, the media reported.

During the period, 845 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, bringing the total number of infected patients to 46,051 in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh reported.

According to the DGHS, new dengue cases have been reported in Barishal Division (Out of CC) (166), Dhaka Division (Out of CC) (164), Dhaka South City Corporation (112), Khulna Division (Out of CC) (101), Dhaka North City Corporation (97), Chattogram Division (Out of CC) (91), Rajshahi Division (Out of CC) (54), Mymensingh Division (Out of CC) (37), Rangpur Division (Out of CC) (17) and Sylhet Division (Out of CC) (6).

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024. A total of 1705 people died in Bangladesh due to dengue in 2023, making it the deadliest year on record. According to the DGHS, 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries were recorded in Bangladesh in the same year.

Earlier on September 16, the DGHS announced new instructions for public hospitals to ensure treatment of dengue patients. According to the guidelines, all hospitals in Bangladesh must establish dedicated wards for dengue treatment and set up a specialised medical team, local media reported.

The DGHS believes that this decision will help improve patient care, lower risks and better the quality of hospital services, local media reported. DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan issued the directive.

The DGHS said hospitals must ensure special arrangements for dengue patients undergoing treatment. The hospitals have been asked to ensure facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines for patients, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

Patients undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals should be kept in a designated ward or room and ICU support must be prioritised when required. Furthermore, doctors and nurses have been given special responsibilities.

The directive called for a creation of a board comprising medicine, pediatrics, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and chikungunya patients. Under the supervision of this board, trained doctors, medical officers and residents will provide care to dengue and chikungunya patients.

According to the directive, the same board and doctors must provide treatment to suspected patients who come to outpatient departments in hospitals. It also ordered hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to conduct mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises. In addition, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals chaired by the director, superintendent and civil surgeon on every Saturday.