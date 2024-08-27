Biden, PM Modi back UN charter-based end to Ukraine conflict, says White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have affirmed their support for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war "in accordance with international law and on the basis of the UN charter," the White House said on Monday in a statement of their phone conversation earlier in the day.

The phrase "international law and UN charter" was used in order to stress the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, which has been threatened by the Russian invasion that has been underway with fluctuating fortunes for the two sides since February 2022.

Prime Minister Modi had said earlier on Monday in a post on X, "Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability."

POTUS is short for President of the US and @POTUS is this official X account.

"We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," the Prime Minister wrote further.

The White House said in the statement hours later, "The Leaders affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, on the basis of the UN Charter."

President Biden also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector".

The White House added: "The Leaders also emphasised their continued commitment to work together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

Although the White House also said that the two leaders discussed the upcoming annual meetings of the UN General Assembly, it did not say if they will meet on the sidelines.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the meeting and address the UN General Assembly.