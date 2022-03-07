China, India have encountered some setbacks in bilateral ties: Wang Yi

Beijing: China and India have encountered "some setbacks" in the bilateral relations in recent years, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday as he called for managing their differences over the boundary issue through equal footing consultations for a "fair and equitable" settlement. Addressing his annual press conference on the sidelines of the Chinese parliament, Wang also said that some forces have always sought to stoke tensions between China and India, in an apparent reference to the US. "China and India relations have encountered some setbacks in recent years which do not serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples," Wang said in response to a question asked by PTI on the boundary issue and ties between the two neighbours.



"As regards the boundary question, it is left over from history. China has all along advocated managing differences through equal footing consultation and actively seeking a fair and equitable settlement and meanwhile not letting it affect or interfere with bigger picture of bilateral cooperation," he said. China and India should be "partners rather than rivals", said Wang, who is also the State Councilor. Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India's relationship with China is right now going through a "very difficult phase" after Beijing violated agreements not to bring military forces to the border.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 in Germany, Jaishankar had said that India was having a problem with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Wang said some forces have always sought to stoke tension between China and India and division between regions. "Their attempts have put more and more thoughtful people in reflection and on alert," he said. "More and more people have come to realise that for China and India, both major countries with a population of over one billion, only by staying independent can we firmly grasp our own destiny and realise our goals of development and rejuvenation," Wang said. Noting that China and India have a combined population of over 2.8 billion and account for one-third of humanity, and when the two countries active stability and prosperity and living in peace and harmony, global peace and prosperity will have a solid foundation, he said.