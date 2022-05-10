  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

China reports 3,475 new COVID cases on May 9 vs 4,333 a day earlier

China reports 3,475 new COVID cases on May 9 vs 4,333 a day earlier
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

Mainland China reported 3,475 new coronavirus cases on May 9, of which 357 were symptomatic and 3,118 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuseday. As of May 9, China had confirmed 220,397 coronavirus cases.

Mainland China reported 3,475 new coronavirus cases on May 9, of which 357 were symptomatic and 3,118 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuseday. That compares with 4,333 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 415 symptomatic and 3,918 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were six new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,191. As of May 9, China had confirmed 220,397 coronavirus cases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X