China Slams Trump’s 100% Tariff Plan, Calls It A ‘Typical Example Of Double Standards’

China on Sunday criticized the United States for what it termed a “typical example of double standards” following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce came after Trump declared that the new measures, which take effect on November 1, were in response to China’s “extraordinarily aggressive” restrictions on rare-earth mineral exports.

Beijing defended its export controls, calling them legitimate and aimed at ensuring the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains. The ministry expressed willingness to engage in dialogue on export controls with other countries but condemned Washington’s escalating pressure tactics.

The spokesperson accused the US of damaging trade negotiations and warned that “threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right way to engage with China.” China reiterated that while it does not seek a trade war, it is “not afraid” of one and urged the US to reverse its “wrong practices.”

Trump also hinted that he might cancel his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing Beijing of leveraging its dominance in rare-earth resources to “hold the world captive.” The new tariffs mark a sharp escalation in the ongoing trade tensions, with US tariffs currently at 30% and China retaliating with 10% duties on American goods.