Dahal in China for Business Summit
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday arrived in Beijing to attend the Nepal-China Business Summit.
After arriving here, he attended the opening of 19th Asian Games. He is scheduled to address the Nepal-China Business Summit later in the day.
More than 100 industrialists are expected to take part in the summit, organised by Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), The Himalyan Times reported.
Nepal's ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha will host a dinner in honour of Dahal and the Nepali entourage today.
On Saturday, Dahal held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he told the latter that Nepal supports a series of important concepts and initiatives proposed by China.
Prachanda is on a week-long visit to China, beginning September 23, during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.
On September 25, he will meet Li in Beijing where both leaders will hold delegation-level talks followed by the signing of the some agreements and understandings.