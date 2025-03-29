Death toll rises to 1,644 following powerful earthquake in Myanmar

Yangon: A total of 1,644 people died and 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing due to the powerful earthquake in Myanmar, said the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Friday, causing massive casualties and damage in multiple countries.

The epicentre was only about 20 km from Mandalay, the country's second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million. In response, the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency across the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, the northeastern part of Shan State, the capital of Nay Pyi Taw and Bago Region.

Rescue operations are underway, while international relief efforts are being swiftly mobilised to address the dire needs of the affected population.

Public hospitals in Sagaing, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw urgently called for blood donations as they treated a surge of injured patients, while rescue operations continued amid reports of more people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Official reports said the earthquake caused a power supply system failure and disrupted mobile networks, leaving parts of Yangon, the country's largest city, without signal.

Several key roads linking Mandalay and Yangon in the south were damaged or blocked, while airports in Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw were temporarily shut down, with all flights canceled.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed significant structural damage to buildings, temples and several historical sites in the Mandalay region, including the Mandalay Palace and the Mahamuni Pagoda.

The earthquake is the strongest by magnitude so far this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and southwest China, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Thailand, 10 people were killed and 42 others injured, with 78 others remaining missing in the capital of Bangkok, authorities said Saturday.

Following the quake, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced a state of emergency in Bangkok. Noticeable tremors were felt in Thailand's northern provinces, such as Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son. Some tourist attractions in the Pai District of Mae Hong Son have collapsed.

Hours after a high-intensity earthquake jolted Myanmar, causing widespread devastation, India also came to the quick rescue of the neighbouring country by sending rescue teams and providing humanitarian aid to assist in evacuation efforts as well as comforting the displaced populace.