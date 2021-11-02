Elon Musk Asks UN To Explain How To Solve Hunger While Utilising $6 Billion

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has given a challenge to the United Nations where he stated that he will sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and dedicate the earnings to the UN's food organisation if the money can be utilized to alleviate world hunger. The challenge came into light after UN World Food Program (WFP) Director David Beasley stated CNN that a one-time donation of 2% of Musk's, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos', and other billionaires' fortune could end global hunger, Musk issued a response.



Beasley stated during an interview that billionaires might donate $6 billion to save 42 million individuals who might die if they don't get approached up to them. In response to this, the founder of SpaceX claimed to WFP to explain in Twitter how 6 billion can meet the hunger and if it can be explained then he will sell it right away. He continued that there must be transparency access analysis so that the public can see exactly how the cash is utilized.

He released a tweet on his twitter handle while explaining his challenge.

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the organisation obtained $8.4 billion in donations in 2020, falling $5.3 billion short of its needs, according to the agency. The United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom are among its main donors.



On Twitter, Beasley replied to Musk while writing and explaining $6 billion would not end world hunger, but it WILL avoid geopolitical instability, mass migration, and save 42 million people on the verge of starvation, reported LiveMint. Covid and climatic crises had created an exceptional scenerio.