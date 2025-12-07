The European Commission's persistent refusal to release the Election Expert Mission (EEM) report on Pakistan's 2024 elections has raised many eyebrows as it gives the impression that is overlooking the EU's cherished values of democracy and transparency.

This decision comes at a critical juncture, as an EU delegation is currently in Pakistan assessing compliance with the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), a trade regime contingent on upholding 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour standards, and governance.

With ongoing concerns about the safety and conditions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in detention, the EU's opacity appears to prioritise diplomatic relations with Islamabad over accountability, potentially signalling tacit support for the current regime, according to an article in Geopolitico.

The EEM, dispatched by the EU's European External Action Service (EEAS) to monitor Pakistan's February 2024 general elections, marked a departure from precedent; unlike previous missions, including the 2018 observation that critiqued the then-government, this report has never been made public.

The report highlights that multiple freedom of information requests by EU citizens, documented on platforms like AsktheEU.org, were rebuffed by the EEAS, which said that disclosure even partial would "undermine the public interest as regards international relations" and strain ties with Pakistan.

The European ombudsman reviewed one such case involving the request for the "Election Expert Mission report for Pakistan 2024", underscoring the EEAS's firm resistance to releasing any portion of the document.

This stance echoes broader criticisms of EU institutional transparency, as seen in recent ombudsman findings on the Commission's handling of urgent proposals without adequate justification.

Compounding the issue, the Commonwealth of Nations similarly suppressed its own observer group report on the same elections, creating an unprecedented scenario where both major international monitors withheld findings.

Leaked details from the Commonwealth document reveal allegations of electoral irregularities, including communication blackouts, discrepancies in vote tallies, and measures that disproportionately hampered Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), potentially leading to candidates being "unlawfully returned".

While the EU report remains sealed, its non-publication aligns with patterns of external pressure on Khan's PTI, which faced bans on party symbols, candidate independency mandates, and reported arrests of supporters' actions that limited a level playing field.

EU diplomats have historically expressed unease with Khan, particularly over his neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, which may explain the reluctance to spotlight election flaws that could bolster his narrative, the report said.

As the EU delegation engages Pakistani officials, civil society, and stakeholders in Islamabad for the GSP+ review delayed from June due to regional tensions, the timing of the EEM suppression raises profound questions.

GSP+ grants Pakistan duty-free access to the EU market for two-thirds of its exports, valued at billions annually, but requires verifiable progress on core rights, including freedom of expression, assembly, and protection from arbitrary detention.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis, recently emphasised that Pakistan must "do more" on issues like enforced disappearances, minority protections, blasphemy laws, and women's rights, with the mission set to produce a detailed report for Brussels.

Yet, by shielding the EEM findings, the EU risks perceptions of inconsistency of how can it credibly evaluate Islamabad's democratic compliance while concealing its own expert assessment of the electoral process, the news article added.