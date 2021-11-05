Dharamsala: Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval, the son of a Tibetan mother and an Indian father, has been appointed the first Tibetan-American to this post in the history of Cincinnati city in Ohio.





Immensely proud to congratulate @AftabPureval , the first-ever Tibetan-origin mayor in US history. This historic win reflects your exceptional journey of perseverance and unwavering courage. As the son of Tibetan refugee, your achievement is an inspiration to Tibetans everywhere. — Sikyong Penpa Tsering (@SikyongPTsering) November 5, 2021

Elated over his election, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering on Friday tweeted, "Immensely proud to congratulate @AftabPureval, the first-ever Tibetan-origin mayor in the US history.

"This historic win reflects your exceptional journey of perseverance and unwavering courage. As the son of Tibetan refugee, your achievement is an inspiration to Tibetans everywhere."

After being elected, Pureval said, "Words can't express how honoured and excited I am to be the next Mayor of Cincinnati". "Tonight, we made history! Let's get to work!"

Pureval was elected as Cincinnati's 70th Mayor on November 2. As Mayor, Aftab will rebuild the economy to make sure prosperity is shared in every corner of the city, according to mayorelectaftab.com.

He'll reform the police department and invest in public safety so every neighbourhood is safe. And he'll create more affordable housing and improve public transportation, it adds.