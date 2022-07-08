Former Japan PM, Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Speech

Shinzo Abe, a former Japanese prime minister, has been shot at on Friday while running for office in Nara. The 67-year-old former world leader was taken by ambulance to the hospital. As per reports, Abe was most likely shot from behind.



The incident happened around 11.30 am (8.30 am IST). Ahead of the election on Sunday, Abe was giving a campaign speech on a street outside the train station. During his speech, two bangs were clearly audible . Videos and photographs taken show his security guards racing to his rescue, The Indian Express.

As the perpetrator fired several shots, Abe was struck toward the left of his chest. The former PM apparently took a blow as one of the shot had hit him in the neck.

According to police sources, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41 years old, who is thought to reside in Nara City, has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that he was unaware of Abe's current state. He mentioned that such barbaric act "must be condoned." Before being transferred to the hospital, Abe was reportedly in cardiac arrest, according to the Nara City Fire Department.