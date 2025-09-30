Gaza Peace Plan Approved by Trump and Netanyahu: What You Need to Know

A new peace plan for Gaza, supported by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is now being considered. The key question is whether Hamas will accept it.

The plan asks Hamas to give up its weapons to stop the fighting. In return, they would get humanitarian help and support to rebuild Gaza, which has over 2 million people. Hamas would also have to get rid of its military, including tunnels, and would not be allowed to run Gaza.

An international security force would oversee the disarmament and train Palestinian police to take over security. Egypt is already training thousands of police for this purpose. Humanitarian aid would flow into Gaza, managed by neutral organizations such as the UN and the Red Crescent. The plan also promises that Palestinians will not be expelled from Gaza.

Hamas would need to release all hostages within 72 hours, while Israel would free 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 others, including women and children. Israel would also withdraw troops,but might keep a “security perimeter” inside Gaza.

The plan mentions a possible future for Palestinian self-determination and statehood, but only if Gaza is rebuilt and the Palestinian Authority successfully reforms. For now, Gaza would be run by Palestinian technocrats under a “Board of Peace” led by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Hamas has so far rejected disarmament, saying they have the right to resist Israeli occupation. Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have supported the plan.

Netanyahu may face opposition from his own right-wing allies who do not want the Palestinian Authority involved or a Palestinian state. However, he believes these conditions may never be met, giving him room to support the plan while keeping his coalition happy.