High percentage of vaccination in Cambodia

Cambodia has one of the highest percentages of Covid-19 vaccination among its adult population in the World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Region, the UN in Cambodia has said.

As of August 3, about 7.48 million adults have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including 5 million completing the second dose, Xinhua quoted the health ministry data.



Of the targeted adolescent group 6.3 percent comprising 1,24,157 below 18 years, have been inoculated.



"Despite the constrained global supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the Royal Government has been able to secure, through bilateral procurement, COVAX and donations, a pipeline of Covid-19 vaccines to meet its target," the UN statement released on Tuesday said.



The Southeast Asian nation launched its vaccination drive for adults on February 10 and for adolescents aged 12 to 17 on August 1, targeting to inoculate 12 million people, including 10 million adults and 2 million adolescents, or 75 per cent of its 16 million population by November.



To date, more than 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been received in Cambodia and more are expected in the near future, according to the health ministry.



Currently, Cambodia uses China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, and Britain's AstraZeneca vaccines, which have obtained WHO approvals, the statement said.



"Recommended doses of vaccine granted WHO Emergency Use Listing have been shown to provide excellent protection from severe disease and hospitalization against the Delta variant as well as against other variants of concern," it said.



"Feeling a bit released that 93 percent of health care workers had been fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine before the Delta variant circulated," WHO representative to Cambodia Li Ailan wrote on Twitter. "Very happy that vaccinations for the elderly continue to be prioritized & accelerated. Remarkable progress!"



Cambodia confirmed 583 new coronavirus infections, including 157 imported cases on Wednesday, pushing the national total caseload to 79,634, the health ministry said, adding that 17 more fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,488.



The kingdom also saw another 658 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 72,803, it added.