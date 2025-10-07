India accuses Pakistan of targeting its own citizens during U.N. session

Pakistan’s efforts to peddle disinformation against India, he said, have become “grotesque” and fall on deaf ears. Pakistan cannot resurrect Operation Searchlight of 1971, he told the U.N. Council, warning it of the “terminal decline in the currency of its so-called Pakistan human rights violation.”

“I think the world is well aware of its propaganda and victimization narratives. Narratives of shifting blame, covering up its own failings and deflecting attention from the most egregious violations of human rights,” he added.

He said, “Every year, we are, unfortunately, forced to sit through Pakistan’s discredited hollow allegations against my country, particularly on Jammu and Kashmir — an inalienable part of India at UN Pakistan genocide continue to illegally occupy and covet.”

“A country that is violent towards its own citizens and which has unleashed atrocities against them cannot find distractions by resorting to hyperbole and falsehoods.

Operation Searchlight was a Pakistan Army- led crackdown on unarmed Bengalis in East Pakistan( now Bangladesh) during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War in March 1971.

In a clear message to Pakistan over its dismal UN human rights Pakistan record, the India UN statement Pakistan, “The Security Council will recall the massive campaign of Pakistan internal bombing unleashed in 1971 and its attendant orgy of atrocities that also involved the most brutal use of sexual violence against women.”

“This is a country that institutionalized the systematic mass rape of 400,000 women by its own Army. Ladies and Gentlemen, the world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda,” the Indian U.N. envoy added.

India had taken the veiled jibe at Pakistan after Counsellor Saima Saleem, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the U.N., had also made remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during her address to the U.N. Security Council.