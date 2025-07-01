India and Bhutan deepen strategic defence cooperation during Army Chief's visit

Thimphu: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday held discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army, to further strengthen military bonds and deepen strategic defence cooperation between India and Bhutan.

The Indian Army Chief arrived in Bhutan on Monday on a four-day official visit aimed at further enhancing the enduring defence cooperation between the two countries. He was given a warm and gracious welcome at the airport by Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army.

On Tuesday, General Dwivedi laid a wreath to pay homage at the National Memorial Chorten in the honour of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, the third Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan and reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at Tashichho Dzong, a prominent Buddhist monastery in the capital.

Later, he held insightful interaction with Lieutenant General Tshering, reflecting the deep-rooted trust and camaraderie between the Indian Army and the Royal Bhutan Army.

According to Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the COAS also met the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela to discuss ways to further strengthen the vibrant Indo-Bhutan strategic ties.

During his visit, the COAS will call on Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and also interact with senior officials of the Indian Embassy, Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) and Project Dantak.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between India and Bhutan, and reaffirms India's commitment to a close and trusted partner.

Meanwhile, the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation talks were held in New Delhi on Monday. The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal while Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Aum Pema Choden headed the visiting delegation.

India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterised by trust, goodwill, mutual understanding at all levels, and strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties.

The Development Cooperation talks are an important bilateral mechanism to review the full spectrum of India-Bhutan development partnership. The Government of India has committed support of INR/Bhutanese Ngultrum (Nu) 10,000 Crore (100 billion) for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan period (2024-2029) which would cover Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), support for Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and budgetary support in the form of Programme Grant.

During the talks, the two sides discussed various components of the support and reviewed the progress in implementation of the projects approved in previous rounds.



