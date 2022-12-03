India is a part of me : Sundar Pichai

Washington: "India is a part of me, and I carry it with me wherever I go," Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said, as he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Indian envoy to the US.

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. The Madurai-born Pichai was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year. He received India's third-highest civilian award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday. "I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour.

It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me," 50-year-old Pichai said while accepting the award from India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. "India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe)," he said. "I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," Pichai said.

India's Consul General in San Francisco T V Nagendra Prasad was also present during the event.

Sandhu said that Pichai represented the limitless possibilities of technology for transformation. "He has been making commendable efforts towards making digital tools, and skills accessible to across various segments of the society in different parts of the globe," he said. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of technology that combines 3Ss - speed, simplicity and service, Sandhu hoped that Google would make full use of the digital revolution happening in India.

Pichai said that it had been amazing to return to India many times over the years to see the rapid pace of technological change. The innovations created in India are benefitting people around the world - from digital payments to voice technology, he said. "I look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India, as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people," he said.