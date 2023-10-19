Israel Ambassador Seeks Indian Support For Hostage Release Amid Ongoing Conflict With Hamas

The news article discusses the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, expressed Israel's gratitude for India's support and mentioned that they would welcome any help from India to secure the release of more than 200 individuals held hostage by Hamas. They appreciate the solidarity expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other levels of support from India. Gilon also suggested that if India could use its influence to pressure Hamas for the release of hostages, it would be welcomed.



In addition, Israel has agreed to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, with the announcement made by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel. This would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since the conflict began. However, Israel is concerned about the aid being used to smuggle weapons, and Egypt, which controls the border, is worried about an influx of refugees.

Gilon also mentioned that Hamas commanders are living in luxury in places like Istanbul and Qatar and suggested that many countries are trying to put pressure on Hamas for the release of hostages. He welcomed India's involvement if it could influence those who have leverage over Hamas.

Furthermore, Gilon claimed that Hamas is pressuring Israel to prevent further action by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He also alleged that a significant explosion at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in casualties, was caused by a rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, though Hamas blamed it on an Israeli airstrike, while Israel and the US pointed to a failed rocket launch by Islamist militants in Gaza.