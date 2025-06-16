Israel faces prolonged conflict with Iran amid lack of clear exit strategy

Israel's powerful military campaign against Iran, though tactically successful in its early days, is now shadowed by an alarming reality: there's no clear exit strategy. After days of retaliatory missile strikes from both nations, analysts and officials alike are questioning how—and when—this dangerous conflict might end.

Israeli warplanes have pounded Iranian military and nuclear sites, targeting key infrastructure and reportedly killing top nuclear scientists. But as Iran hits back with missile barrages that have left dozens of Israelis dead and wounded, the escalation raises serious concerns over what Israel can realistically achieve without full American support.

The U.S., while helping Israel intercept missiles, has stopped short of joining the offensive. President Donald Trump has publicly declined to deepen American military involvement, even rejecting an Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Instead, Trump has positioned himself as a would-be peacemaker, writing on Truth Social, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make.” Yet Israel needs more than diplomatic tweets—it needs strategic firepower and support that only the U.S. can offer, especially against deeply buried nuclear facilities like Fordow.

Despite Israel’s stated goal to eliminate Iran’s “existential” nuclear and ballistic missile threats, experts warn that such capabilities can be rebuilt. Iran's deeply entrenched scientific knowledge and hardened facilities mean that even a prolonged Israeli campaign may fall short of permanently neutralizing the threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Iranians to revolt against their government. However, CNN reports from inside Iran suggest the opposite effect: the bombing has galvanized public anger—more toward Israel than the regime itself.

This isn't the first time Israel finds itself in an open-ended war. The ongoing Gaza conflict, which began in 2023, still drags on with no resolution in sight. Now, Israel risks becoming entangled in another war of attrition—one with even higher stakes, unpredictable outcomes, and no apparent off-ramp.

As international pressure mounts and both nations dig in, the path forward remains dangerously unclear. Whether diplomacy can prevail or military escalation continues may shape the region’s future for years to come.