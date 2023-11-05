  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Israel to hold candle light ceremony in memory of Oct 7 victims

Israel to hold candle light ceremony in memory of Oct 7 victims
x
Highlights

Israelis will hold a candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on November 6 in memory of 1,400 persons killed during October 7 Hamas attack.

Israelis will hold a candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on November 6 in memory of 1,400 persons killed during October 7 Hamas attack.

The Western Wall is the most holy site in the Jewish faith.

The ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Monday where the victim families will participate along with others.

The participants will also recite Psalms in memory of victims.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X