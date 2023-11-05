Live
- J&K DGP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to perpetrators of terror attacks
- BSF seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 10 crore in Bengal’s Bagda, one arrested
- 37th National Games: Odisha's golden girls reign supreme in Women's Football
- Men’s ODI WC: Hope you break my records too…, Tendulkar applauds Kohli on equalling his record with his 49th ODI ton
- Men’s ODI WC: Ravindra Jadeja’s 5-33 haul helps India beat South Africa by 243 runs
- BJP leaders from Neredmet division joins BRS in presence of KTR
- 37th National Games: Maharashtra’s Mansi Mohite braves jellyfish bite to clinch triathlon gold
- Hamas using Gaza hospitals to attack IDF: Spokesman
- Assam man dies after attacked being attacked by bees, another injured
- Scores take part in Vizag Navy Marathon
Israel to hold candle light ceremony in memory of Oct 7 victims
Israelis will hold a candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on November 6 in memory of 1,400 persons killed during October 7 Hamas attack.
The Western Wall is the most holy site in the Jewish faith.
The ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Monday where the victim families will participate along with others.
The participants will also recite Psalms in memory of victims.
