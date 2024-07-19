JDV will make a great Veep, says his wife Usha

Milwaukee: SenatorJ D Vance would make agreat vice president for America, his Indian-American wife Usha Chilukuri Vance has said, as she introduced him to Americans by giving an insight into their life, about him accepting her vegetarian diet and his ability to cook Indian food.

He wanted to know everything about where I came from, what my life has been like.” “Although he's a meat and potatoes kind of guy, he adapted to my vegetarian diet and learned to cook food for my mother.” “My background is very different from JD's.

I grew up in San Diego in a middle-class community with two loving parents — both immigrants from India — and a wonderful sister,” she said.

A Yale law graduate and a trial lawyer, Usha, 38, who has so far maintained a very low profile, acknowledged that she and her husband come from very different backgrounds - he, a white man from the rust belt, and she the daughter of Indian immigrants. She said the fact that the pair of them are even together is a testament to the kindof country America is.

“That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry is a testament to this great country,” Usha said while introducing her 39-year-old husband on the third day of the four-day Republican National Convention on Wednesday. “He will make a great Vice President of the United States,” she said, minutes before Vance accepted the Republican Party's nomination as its vice president candidate in the November 5 general election.