Jordan, Egypt agree to increase cooperation in mining, petrochemicals, energy

Jordan and Egypt have agreed to increase their exchange of expertise in the fields of mining, petrochemical industry, oil and natural gas, according to a statement by Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

During a virtual meeting on Monday, a technical committee of officials from the two countries also agreed to prepare a timetable to support each other's scientific and technical needs to help develop natural resources, stimulate investments and boost economies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassan Hiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Energy Affairs at Jordan's Energy Ministry, highlighted a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in June that encourages exchange of expertise in developing natural gas and improving public energy distribution.

The MoU also encourages cooperation in training technical personnel in related sectors, Hiari said.